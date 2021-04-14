Bossip Video

Cash Money legend/rapper-turned-furniture-maker Juvenile got the highest honor in New Orleans, receiving a key to the city from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

One of the most iconic songs in hip-hop is Juvenile’s “Back That Azz Up.” No matter the age group, race, or public setting, if the song comes on, it always gets the same reaction. The track has lasted the test of time and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Not only is the song iconic, but it also came from one of New Orleans’ most iconic rap labels, Cash Money Records.

The song, the artist, the label, and everything about Juvenile is a tribute to New Orleans. Recently, the city gave a tribute back to Juvenile for taking over the ’99s and the 2000s by giving him his own key to the city.

The honor was given by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell who presented Terius “Juvenile” Gray with the award at City Hall. The local media referred to Juvie as a homegrown rapper and spoke highly of him never turning his back on the city and always representing New Orleans with everything he does. Mayor Cantrell couldn’t have picked a better person to give this honor to.

“..Today, we honored New Orleans’ very own Teruis Gray, but we all know him as Juvenile,” wrote the Mayor on Twitter. “It was indeed an honor to present a Son of the City with a Key to the City of New Orleans. #nola #cityofyes“

Juvie posted about the big moment on Instagram writing to fans:

“Thank you to @mayorcantrell and New Orleans city for presenting me with the Key to my city I am truly honored.”

Fans and friends close to the star congratulated the rapper on the prestigious award including Cash Money Records co-founder Birdman.