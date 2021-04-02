Kandi Burruss was a trending topic Thursday after photos of her #RHOA Reunion look were released and Ms. “Mistress Angel” has something to say.

As previously reported the show’s sitdown is coming and the looks for the dungeon-themed gathering are causing chatter.

Many think Kenya Moore who wore a custom-made Linda Stokes gown had the top fashion for the sitdown with Andy…

while others think Porsha Williams and her Esé Azénabor Atelier gown were a clear winner.

When it comes to Kandi Burruss however, RHOA fans were divided and the majority of them were seemingly NOT pleased.

Kandi’s look was a nod to her being the “mistress” of the dungeon and included bangs similar to that of 1950s pinup model Bettie Page. She also wore a Vex bodysuit, gloves, collar, and corset, and thigh-high YSL boots.

After Kandi shared the look on her IG, a number of people told Kandi that the video she shared looked significantly better than her official reunion photo, and Kandi agreed.

“This picture is way better then what Bravo put out!!” wrote a fan in Kandi’s comments. “Bravo tried me with the picture they picked to post,” responded the housewife.

Alongside fans, celebs praised Kandi’s look in the comments including fellow Bravo star GG Golnesa who wrote: “Creator!!!! Serve them” and Tiny Harris who wrote “This look is for you!! I love it!”

Kandi’s look is clearly on-theme for the reunion and Bravo insider pages are stressing to fans that it will all make sense when the reunion actually airs.

Still, Kandi and her team are catching shade. Jami Ziegler of Hause of Glam who styled Kandi alongside Victor Jackson re-shared a nasty comment she got from a fan who said she “should be fired.” Jami defiantly clapped back in her IG story.

“I want to say this I the first time in 9 years (working on television) that someone has actually come on my page to give spam or fan for whoever it is they are a group for. I’m not against it. I’m here for u. Just know if you come to my page I will talk your ear off!!!”

BLOOP!

What did YOU think about Kandi’s RHOA Reunion look??? Are you ready to meet the mistress???

