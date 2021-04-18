Bossip Video

UPDATED — 12:16 PM 4/18/2021

According to Mayor Lightfoot, she’s not resigning and the “homophobic, racist and misogynistic” rumors are untrue.

Below this line, the original story begins.

___________________________

The city of Chicago has been calling for the resignation of Mayor Lori Lightfoot following the fatal shooting Adam Toledo, but now, rumors are swirling that she could be stepping down for a completely different reason.

Activists throughout the city of Chicago are calling for her resignation, along with Police Superintendent David Brown, following the release of bodycam footage that shows an officer fatally shooting 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

According to reports from CBS Chicago, protesters marched throughout the city on Thursday after the city’s police oversight agency released footage of the fatal shooting on March 29 in the Little Village neighborhood. They went on to criticize the Mayor’s slow response to release information, including the officer’s name, throughout the week.

As this situation continues to escalate, rumors began to swirl on social media that Lightfoot was actually preparing to resign–but not for the reason everyone was hoping. That’s when allegations of infidelity in the Mayor’s marriage came to light.

Rumors circulating around the internet allege Lightfoot cheated on her wife, Amy Eshleman, in Elmhurst at a hotel paid for by the city. This rumor goes on to state that the girl’s boyfriend was caught with a gun, after which she called the Mayor and told her to take care of it, or she would go public with their alleged affair.

When Eshleman allegedly found out, she fought with Lightfoot, causing their daughter to tell police about the incident.

At this point, these are all just rumors.

A public statement on the matter has yet to be released.

This all started when Chicago civil rights advocate Ja’Mal Green posted a tweet saying, “Lori Lightfoot is resigning tomorrow in a stunning end to her mayorship. WOW.” He deleted it shortly after.

He followed it up with another tweet, alluding to the idea that Mayor Lightfoot should have issued a statement already if the rumors weren’t true.

“If something isn’t true, simply put out a statement and kill the rumor,” he wrote. “We all hope the resignation is true but the reason should be one of your former scandals. Anjanette Young, demonizing Adam Toledo, these are good reasons too..”

Former United States Secretary of Education, who also previously served as CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, Arne Duncan followed up with a cryptic tweet late Saturday evening, writing, “Chicago, will see what tomorrow brings…”