How sweet!

Nick Cannon and baby mama Abby De La Rosa celebrated their unborn twin boys over the weekend with a ‘Club Tummy’ themed baby shower. Not only did the co-parents celebrate ‘Dem Boyz’, Abby’s nickname for the unborn babies, but the first-time mom even got a poppin’ push present at the event.

In videos from ‘Club Tummy’ shared by The Shade Room, Nick and Abby seem to be having a great time together! The “Wild N’ Out” executive producer was a good sport, playing baby shower games and posing with Abby. Nick appeared to be blindfolded in a game where he had to guess the smell of “poop” in a diaper, which turned out to really be different types of “poop” looking desserts.

The “Club Tummy” theme was real at the celebration, which featured “sections” for guests and “bottle service.” There was even a neon sign, similar to the Hollyweird night club signage of 1Oak, where Abby and Nick posed for photos. As icing on the baby shower cake, Abby got a sweet push present from her baby daddy.

Guests met outside to see Abby get surprised with a brand new, red BMW SUV. Abby honked the horn in excitement about her push present in a video reshared by OnSite.

Are you feeling her new whip?

Abby initially made the announcement that she was expecting twins back in December of 2020. The same month, Nick welcomed a baby girl named Powerful Queen Cannon with Brittany Bell. Abby’s due date is reportedly sometime in July of this year.