Awww!

It’s been a few months since multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon and the mother of two of his children welcomed their second baby, and now we get to see her! Brittany Bell, the mother to Nick’s 4-year-old son Golden, has shared a peek at their youngest baby, Powerful Queen Cannon.

The beauty queen shared glammed shots of the newborn, perfectly perched in her pamper. Powerful had a crown placed on her head, likely a nod to her being a precious princess.

Nick’s family is growing fast! His son Golden also turned four this week and got his first haircut, ever. Mom Brittany shared snaps from Golden’s barbershop visit. Before the cut, he rocked a huge curly afro.

Just last week, Nick was showering Golden and his mom with gifts on Valentine’s Day. For his own special day, mom and dad put together a ninja-themed birthday bash. The parents appeared to be all smiles with their kids draped in ninja gear, isn’t this cute?

In related news, Abby De La Rosa, the woman rumored to be currently pregnant with Nick’s twins shared her own photos. The 30-year-old got glammed up for the first maternity shoot of her burgeoning bump.

In the photos, Abby wears Nick’s Ncredible logo on a chain around her neck. The necklace appears to be similar to the gold necklace his son wore in his barbershop photo.

We wonder if Brittany and Abby have met yet, what do you think???