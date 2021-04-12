Bossip Video

In case you missed it, Nick Cannon was the number one trending topic over the weekend after he made an appearance in maternity photos with the mother of his unborn twins, Abby De La Rosa. This is the first time the television host and executive producer confirmed that he was the father of Abby’s unborn baby boys and the Internet couldn’t stop talking about it.

Counting Abby’s babies, Nick is almost a father of six. He has two children with Mariah Carey and two with Brittany Bell who gave birth to their daughter Powerful Queen Cannon a few months ago. Over the last few weeks Abby De La Rosa, a Los Angeles-based DJ, has been sharing hints on Instagram that Nick fathered her twins, but the co-parents finally sealed the news with sweet maternity photos.

The mom-to-be shared the photos and a message to her growing babies, tagging Nick.

“Our dearest sons – my miracle babies, Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you – is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both.”



We can’t confirm if Nick and Abby are an official couple, but Nick’s exes, Jessica White and Lanisha Cole have both reacted to the news on social media.

Hit the flip to see what they had to say!