Ms. Quad she’s got it, she’s got it, IT being a new home.

As previously reported the “Married To Medicine” star was seen on a recent episode alongside Dr. Heavenly ki’king about fellow M2M star Toya Bush-Harris. According to Heavenly, Toya’s been “mean” ever since she bought a new house, and the new “mean” homeowner shaded Quad’s living arrangements on an Instagram Live.

“But she hasn’t done that, and she only films with Heavenly,” said Toya while speaking on Quad not “showing her situation” on camera. “And they only in that bulls** a** apartment. Talking that bulls***.”

“I’m just saying, y’all are cool. Right?” Heavenly asked Quad about Toya.

Obviously none too pleased by that shade, Quad responded and said that Toya had to “beg, borrow and steal” to get her home $2 million home with her hubby Dr. Eugene. Quad also alleged that Toya took a $100,000 personal loan out for the pool alone.

And while Toya might have shaded Quad’s living arrangements, Quad is showing off her latest purchase; new property.

Quad posted an IG video this week of a home she purchased in Atlanta.

“Never worry about what others say; can’t BLOCK what God BLESSED! It feels good to be an example showing women what they can accomplish on their own,” Quad captioned the video.

She also shared a pic of herself sunbathing by her pool.

Quad’s new digs come after she finalized her divorce from Dr. Gregory Lunceford in 2019. Now happily single and purchasing property, Quad told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that feels “much lighter.”

“I don’t have a gloomy cloud over me,” said Quad. “You know, I don’t have this whole problem going on in my life, and this person zapping my energy, but yet I’m still trying to go out into the world and uphold us. I don’t have that,” she said. “What you see is what you get. I’m a fun-loving person, I’m a hard worker, I’m dedicated to my family, and I love life. And that’s what you can take away from me.”

Congrats Quad!