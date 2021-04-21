Bossip Video

*Spoiler Alert! Spoilers for Season 9 of Black Ink Crew appear in this article*

“Black Ink: New York” boss Ceaser Emanuel confirmed he has cut ties with Walt, his longtime friend, and employee for nearly a decade at his tattoo shop after Walt admitted to stealing $5,000 cash from the shop register. The incident was caught on surveillance camera and aired on television earlier this week when the show returned to VH1 for the 9th season.

“It’s not like some of the other cast members that came on after we was already on TV and already poppin’,” Ceaser shared in an interview with Distractify. “Me, Walt, Ted, and Puma have been with each other since day one. If you was to ask me for anything, especially Walt, I’m going to give it to you. And I’m not going to ask back for it. That was our relationship. Like Walt, you messed up here, don’t worry about it. Because as a team, we have to make sure all of us is strong or the weak link is going to f–k the whole thing up.”

Ceaser continued, sharing that he would’ve never expected this from a “real-life friend.”

“I never thought Walt would do that to me. I’m not going to lie, it broke my heart. It cut deep because it’s not no TV s–t. This is my real-life friend. Because the money he took, I would have given it to him in the blink of an eye. Like when he was homeless, it was me and Ted that helped get him on his feet. And that’s real life. When it came to his wedding, it was me that made sure he had a great ass wedding. Because everybody know Walt has a struggle in his life.”

So far, Walt hasn’t made any public statements about the incident so I guess we will have to see it play out on television when it airs. In a clip from the show, Walt does come clean about the robbery, but we’re not sure how he thought Ted, Ceaser’s cousin, was going to react.

“First and foremost, I just really wanted to be honest with you. I never had the chance to talk to you yet. The whole bull—t with the whole register s–t, man, I definitely had something to do with that,” he says in the clip. “I tried to fix it up later on when I got the bread to put it back. S–t hasn’t been easy for me and I’m not making any excuses, but I definitely did it.”

