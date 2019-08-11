Jesus Take The Wheel: ‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Ceaser Arrested After Driving With Fake License & No Insurance

- By Bossip Staff
Caesar's Black Ink Art Gallery

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty



According to TMZ, “Black Ink Crew” head honcho Ceaser Emanuel was arrested Friday in NYC after police officers say they witnessed him blow a red light and fail to yield to pedestrians while driving through a residential neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Cops immediately pulled him over and asked him to produce a license at the scene. Cease allegedly handed one over that read “Emanuel Thomas” with a date of birth that was off by 8 years, saying he was born in June 1971 as opposed to his real DOB, 1979.
Not only was he riding dirty, but he also failed to produce a valid insurance card, so he was arrested on the spot and booked for misdemeanor false impersonation and other traffic violations.
 
