On Sunday’s episode of Married To Medicine, the ATL crew is seen at the March on Washington and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

After the group arrives in D.C. to work as medical advisors amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Damon rolls up his sleeves and gets to work. The interventional pain medicine physician is seen meeting up with lab coordinator Greg Gottenheimer whose helping administer and collect the tests.

“The lab techs we’ve chosen are very experienced in obtaining the samples,” says Dr. Damon. “After people go through the initial screening with the physicians then they’re gonna go straigh over to the lab tech and they’re off.”

He also urges the group to “hang in there” as they plan to go through the 2,000 coronavirus tests they brought with them. Dr. Jackie is also seen in the clip acknowledging that by testing some of the estimated 200,000 people in attendance the group is putting themselves at risk, but ultimately it’s worth it.

“We knew testing for COVID we were putting ourselves at risk, with all that being said, I’m walking in my purpose,” says Dr. Jackie.

Dr. Heavenly has made it clear that she fully enjoyed seeing the group’s trip to D.C. documented and called the episode before this forthcoming Sunday’s “the best episode yet.”

“Wow wow wow,” said Heavenly.

BOSSIP recently chatted with Dr. Heavenly about her time at the March on Washington that’s serendipitously airing right after Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict this week.



Seeing the “Married To Medicine” cast at the March On Washington must be a full-circle moment in light of the Derek Chauvin verdict. How does it feel to see that moment on TV now that George Floyd’s family is finally getting some justice?

You know, it feels surreal. I mean, when Al Sharpton called me on camera I was taken aback like, ‘Wow, this is the real Al Sharpton?!’ And for us to be chosen to go up there and do COVID testing with my husband’s business, ‘Georgia Know Your Status.’ It was a lot to get done, [we had to] get a lot of permits, but it was so worth it! And then when we saw the verdict right after the episode, it was perfect timing was almost like divine intervention. I know it wasn’t planned that way. And I’m just so proud to be a part of Married To Medicine. You know, we have our extra stuff, but I think Married To Medicine sets us apart because we are able to do givebacks and I think that this is the single most amazing thing we’ve ever done on reality TV.”

New episodes of Married to Medicine air Sunday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.