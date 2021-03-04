Bossip Video

Married To Medicine’s got a new cast member and she’s ready to shake things up.

On Sunday, March 7, viewers will be introduced to Anila Sajja, a stylish wife to a doctor, proud mom, and an ‘oh so stylish fashion blogger.

In season 8 of the Bravo show Anila will join the other ladies of M2M ; Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, and Toya Bush-Harris, as well as “friends of the show” Miss Quad, and M2M alumna Lisa Nicole Cloud (season 2-4) and Kari Wells (season 1).

The wife of ocular surgeon Dr. Kiran Sajja, Anila will initially have a rocky intro into this bustling group of ladies in particular when shade savant Dr. Heavenly, questions if Anila’s career as a blogger is a “real job.” Anila however keeps it cool and sends shade right back; “anyone can be a dentist” says the fashionable and fierce socialite.

OOOP!

BOSSIP recently chatted with this Married To Medicine newbie about her freshman season on the Bravo show, misconceptions about doctor’s wives, and her thoughts on which cast member could use her expert style assistance.

See her answers below.

What do you want viewers to know about you this season?

A little bit about my culture, I’m a first-generation Indian-American, I grew up in the south and I got to experience the best of American and Indian culture. Growing up, that’s how it’s been for me having to learn two different languages, it makes me unique and different. Then I got married, moved here to Atlanta, lived in New York prior to that and then I met Toya. We both were building a new house in the same neighborhood. We basically have the same builder, we just hit it off so well. She’s very bubbly like me, we’re both Aries and we had a lot in common. She introduced me to the rest of the girls in the group and I just met them and they were great.

What misconceptions do you think people have about doctor’s wives?

They probably think we just sit at home and don’t do anything but I have two small kids and I’m also a fashion blogger on the side. I’m wearing several hats and I’m multitasking. I’ll go out to a fashion shoot in the freezing cold weather and change into ten different outfits and then all of a sudden I look at my watch and I have to run and pick up my daughter from school while my nanny is at home, taking care of my son. We’re doing a lot of different things at home, we’re not just chilling out and hanging out and going to the spa. I know Toya does a lot things too, we play tennis together, we were on the tennis team. We’re very active. It’s not as easy as it looks, just being a stay-at-home mom is a lot of work it’s like another job. We definitely stay busy.

Can you break down how fashion blogging is indeed a real career? Dr. Heavenly threw you some shade in the trailer about your job.

Honestly, it can take up to 60 hours a week and I know that’s hard for people to believe. There’s emails that you’re checking throughout the day for different partnerships and collaborations, you have your fashion shoots that take a full day, you are changing in the car like ten different looks. Then you’re engaging with your audience, you’re doing tons of stories, there are different times when I wanna post but it’s not like a 9-to-5 job. Some days I wanna post at 7 p.m. and that’s my kid’s dinner time. It was hard for my husband to even understand how it all works, there are packages that come in the mail and I do a whole segment of just unboxing. Then there’s deadlines on when I need to post things especially if it’s a paid collaboration.

What were your first impressions of the ladies of Married To Medicine?

When Toya introduced me to all the girls, it’s a process to get to know all the ladies and their history. At the end of the day, it’s history and life is about new experiences and new connections, as you see on the show our friendships are always evolving. It’s always challenging in the beginning, there’s always a bit of hazing. You can see in the trailer, Heavenly and I have a rough introduction but you’ll have to keep watching the show to see what happens with that.

Who is your favorite castmate to film with besides your good girlfriend Toya?

I love Simone, Simone and I have a great relationship, she’s like my big sister. Contessa is great, she and I have daughters similar in age. Honestly, I think all the ladies are great, we may have disagreements and challenges and even issues with loyalty but at the end of the day, we all support each other.

Fashion-wise in your expert opinion, which of the ladies of Married To Medicine could use your style help?

It’s funny that you say that, Heavenly has asked me to come and help her and maybe I will one day. I mean she still looks great and she puts outfits great together but she’s asked me before, ‘Hey, why don’t you come help me with some looks?’ That’s just not her thing. That’s fine, totally fine. I think when I see her though, she looks great.

What were your husband’s thoughts on Married To Medicine?

I think when I approached him about it, he was completely fine. We just talked about it and made sure we were alright about our family life being out there and our children. At the end of the day, [we want to] tell a full story. But everyone has to be on board and he was fine.

You can meet Anila Sajja when “Married to Medicine” returns to your TV screens Sunday, March 7 at 9/8c.