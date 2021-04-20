Bossip Video

Finally, some justice

In a glimmer of long overdue justice, disgraced ex-cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty on ALL THREE charges (second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter) for murdering George Floyd in a disgusting act of police brutality that sparked an explosion of outrage across the nation.

This comes after the defense’s several failed attempts to gaslight, confuse and even mislead the jury in every possible way despite clear video evidence of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes as he struggled to breathe.

In one weak argument, they suggested that Floyd died of drugs mixed with underlying health issues and not a knee firmly planted against his neck on the concrete.

In another, they revealed that Darnella Frazier, a teen bystander who captured viral footage of Floyd’s arrest and Minneapolis Police Department Chief Medaria Arradondo (who testified that Chauvin’s actions violated police training and ethics) attended the same high school and were potentially biased.

For weeks, witnesses ranging from medical experts to a shaken bystander who recorded the murder to a 9-year-old girl who was buying snacks as Floyd died appeared in court in front of jurors (six white, four Black, two who identify as biracial) who found Chauvin Guilty on all charges after 11 hours of deliberation.

And in these cases, Guilty verdicts must be unanimous meaning that one single juror could derail the verdict.

Chauvin’s charges carry maximum sentences of 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.

With that said, we’ll keep you updated as celeb reactions to the verdict pour onto social media: