Throw a whole library at this guy.

Derek Chauvin‘s legal troubles are far from over. Time will tell what kind of sentence Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill will hand down in a couple of months but until then, there is another criminal case that Chauvin needs to worry about. According to TMZ, police and prosecutors have been sent a video of Chauvin using the exact same tactic that killed George Floyd on another person. In 2017, a 14-year-old Black child was rendered unconscious after Chauin gashed his head with a flashlight and kneeled on the boy’s neck for 17 minutes while screaming, “I can’t breathe!” Federal prosecutors have convened a grand jury to decide on whether to bring criminal charges against the convicted murderer. Lawyers attempted to bring this case into evidence during Chauvin’s murder trial but were denied by Judge Cahill.

The story goes that a mother called the police to report that she was being attacked by her 14-year-old son and her daughter. Chauvin was the responding officer and enacted the violence after the boy wouldn’t comply with his orders. The video shows Chauvin kneeling on the boy’s neck for 8 minutes before changing positions and choking him for another 9 minutes.

We’re keeping a very close eye on this case. Not only because this child deserves the same accountability that George Floyd’s family got but because we don’t want Chauvin to have any room to wiggle out of prison if Judge Cahill gives him a light sentence.