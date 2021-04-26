This weekend was all about honoring DMX, which saw the late rapper’s family proceed with a private funeral following his celebration of life at the Barclays Center on Saturday.
The New York native–full name Earl Simmons–had members of his family and closest friends gather together to honor him one last time before he is laid to rest in his home state.
On Sunday, the late rapper got a second service at an NYC church, with attendance being restricted to those who knew X best. This follows a larger. event on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn which featured Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir and words from some of. his closest celebrity friends including Nas, Eve, and Swizz Beatz.
As for the private funeral, which was broadcast on BET, the entire service was equally heartfelt and heartbreaking, with some of DMX’s children stepping to the podium to pay tribute their father.
Sasha, one of X’s daughters, sobbed as she spoke about her father, saying she finds it difficult to know the world will go on without him around, especially because X won’t be there to see her graduate college or walk her down the aisle.
DMX’s ex-wife, Tashera Simmons, also gave an emotional speech about how she met X and detailed their time together. She went on to introduce X’s fiancee, Desiree Lindstrom, which saw the ladies share a special embrace. Lindstrom went on to delivered a somber account of their relationship as she. let the tears flow.
Overall, the service ran for a whopping four hours, which just goes to show how many people DMX impacted while he was here.
