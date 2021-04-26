Bossip Video

This weekend was all about honoring DMX, which saw the late rapper’s family proceed with a private funeral following his celebration of life at the Barclays Center on Saturday.

The New York native–full name Earl Simmons–had members of his family and closest friends gather together to honor him one last time before he is laid to rest in his home state.

On Sunday, the late rapper got a second service at an NYC church, with attendance being restricted to those who knew X best. This follows a larger. event on Saturday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn which featured Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir and words from some of. his closest celebrity friends including Nas, Eve, and Swizz Beatz.