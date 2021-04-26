Bossip Video

Kanye West brainchild YEEZY helps raise $1 million dollars for DMX’s estate thanks to a commissioned shirt with Balenciaga.

Kanye West has been out of the public eye for almost six months since his failed presidential run. Since then we haven’t heard a thing from him directly and indirectly only his alleged response to his wife Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition. Even with his time away from the spotlight Kanye showed up for his friend DMX’s funeral. Kanye performed with his Sunday Service Collective and also executive produced the funeral event alongside Swizz Beatz. According to TMZ, Ye didn’t stop there and a memorial shirt idea from Kanye West and his Yeezy brand helped raise $1 million for X’s family.

Sources close to Kanye tell us the custom DMX T-shirt designed by Balenciaga — which was commissioned by the Yeezy brand and put up for sale Saturday as X’s memorial got underway — ended up cranking out huge profits quickly … upwards of a million bucks. Balenciaga had already said they’d be giving the net profits back to the fam — but the fact those sales produced a million dollars is staggering. Then again, the shirt was retailing for $200 a pop … so we suppose it makes sense. The DMX tribute shirt sold out in 24 hours.

Nothing will bring X back or help those greiving him but the financial support generated helps the family not worry about finances. When the shirt was announced some people had push back but now it seems it all worked out great and especially for a great reason.