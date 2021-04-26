Bossip Video

There was a “special guest” in the building this morning…

The internet’s most memeable meme, Dr. Umar Johnson, joined DJ Envy, Charlamagne Tha God, and Angela Yee this morning on The Breakfast Club. The viral Pan-African panhandler and cooky conspiracy theorist wasted employing his powers to proliferate Al Gore’s internet with his musings on a variety of his favorite topics including his disdain for interracial relationships, Joe Biden’s administrative priorities, and racism in Amerikkka.

Things got particularly interesting when Dr. Umar engaged in a back-and-forth with DJ Envy, the son of a police officer, about the shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant. Envy inexplicably believes that there was absolutely NOTHING that patrol pig Nicholas Reardon could have done in that situation other than kill the 16-year-old who was defending herself against a group of girls who had attacked her. Dr. Umar, who prior to Envy’s comments labeled those defending Reardon “coons”, went on to dismantle every argument that the khaki-colored disc jockey used to justify Ma’Khia’s death. Even as the son of a cop, it shouldn’t be difficult for RaaShaun Casey to understand that the way Black folks are treated by police differs wildly from the way that violent white folks are treated but alas, here we are.

Dr. Umar also took Joe Biden to task for his failure to implement any legislation or executive order that would protect Black folks from police violence after he vowed to “have (our) backs” for making him the 46th President of the United States.

Press play on the video below to watch the interview.





