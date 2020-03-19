The Funniest, Most Ridiculous Umar Johnson Clips On The Internet

Dr. Umar Johnson is one of the most prominent voices of Hotep Internet. He has espoused conspiracy theories left and right and was at one time a respected intellectual Black voice. However, as of late, he has become sort of a parody of himself. He went on Breakfast Club and said something about freeing Meek Mill to put Bill Cosby in jail. Since then he’s been recording videos in places that look nothing like a home: various outdoor establishments and hotels for the most part.

What he’s given us is simply a buffet of Hotepian comedy and clips that leave us laughing all the way to the school he was never able to build. We don’t even know what he’s talking about these days, but we can’t stop laughing.

Then things went nuclear yesterday when this happened.

The internet was FULL of jokes after this image surface showing Umar and this woman. This led to speculation that he has a white wife. We don’t know who this woman is but man this is pure hilarity if it is.

