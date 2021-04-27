Bossip Video

Vanessa Bryant and her eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, look absolutely stunning in Bulgari’s latest Mother’s Day campaign.

The mother-daughter duo showcases the strength of their one-of-a-king relationship in a new campaign video for Bulgari and Vogue titled “A Mother’s Legacy.”

In the clip, the 18-year-old tells her mother, “You’re the strongest person I’ve ever known. We connect on a whole different level, and I feel like that’s rare in mother-daughter relationships.” Vanessa replies, “I wish that I had someone like you when I was growing up … You’re like the constant North Star to all your friends.”

After that, Natalia praises her mother for “always [looking] for the positive side of any situation” and teaching her to do the same, adding, “You’ve always been my rock my entire life.”

Vanessa posted about the campaign onto her Instagram page, writing, “Leave a legacy. It’s not just a mother’s love but the legacy we leave behind.” “I loved having the opportunity to spend time with my daughter Natalia while doing this campaign,” she continued. “I love you @NataliaBryant ❤️ Thank you @voguemagazine and @bulgari for this amazing experience on this Mother’s Day! Thankful for this time. Thankful for this footage. Thankful for this bond.”

This campaign marks a big first step in Natalia’s budding fashion career, which follows her signing with IMG Models in February after she turned 18. She also announced her acceptance and decision to attend the University of Southern California in the fall, meaning she will be pursuing higher education and staying close to Vanessa as she explores her different career options.