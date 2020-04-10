90 Day Fiancé: Anny Announces She’s Expecting Robert’s Sixth Seed

Although they had their issues play out on camera on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, a popular reality show couple is expecting. Anny and Robert tied the knot on 90 Day Fiancé season seven and E! News is exclusively revealing that the couple’s expecting a baby.

“Me siento muy feliz y afortunada de compartir la llegada de mi bebe – ‘mi regalo de Dios.’ Todavía no ha nacido y es la sensación mas bonita que he sentido. Me ha llenado de alegría saber que tendré a alguien por quien luchar y dar lo mejor de mí. Te espero con mucha emoción,” Anny said in an exclusive statement to E! News.

The English translation of her statement from TLC reads;

“I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby – ‘my gift from God.’ The baby has not been born yet, and it’s the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I’ll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to. I wait for him or her with lots of emotion.”

Anny was seen on the show mothering Robert’s young son Bryson. Anny told TLC cameras that when she and Robert initially met she didn’t know the number of children he had. Robert has five kids with four different women and custody of Bryson.

Anny was also seen on the show feuding with Bryson’s grandmother, adult film star Stephanie Woodcock a.k.a. Diamond Foxxx, and Bryson’s grandfather. The couple offered to pay Anny to return home to The Dominican Republic.

That’s clearly not happening and Anny seems happier than ever.

Congrats Anny and Robert!