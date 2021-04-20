Bossip Video

A popular 90 Day couple is trying to get their long-awaited happy ending—but will it actually happen?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? will include one of TLC’s most recognizable May-December couples, Michael and Angela. After tying the knot in Nigeria the two are unfortunately still separated with Angela back home in the U.S. and Michael still in Africa awaiting his Visa.

After their wedding, Angela suffered the tragic loss of her mother and struggled to deal with the grief and stress of the pandemic without her 32-year-old boo.

Angela, 54, found herself driven to a healthier lifestyle for her grandchildren and for her husband so she took desperate measures despite Michael’s strong disapproval. As previously reported Angela underwent weight loss surgery to drop 90 pounds and underwent five surgeries in one day; gastric sleeve, a breast reduction, liposuction, and two other surgeries to fix hernias inside her body.

Now much slimmer, Angela’s focus is on her health. For Michael however, his desire to have children is at the forefront of his mind.

BOSSIP briefly chatted with Michael ahead of Sunday’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiere.

Michael spilled on his long-distance marriage, his often critical friends’ reactions, and his family planning with his slimmy-trimmy wife.

What is your favorite memory from your wedding to Angela?

My favorite memory was when we exchanged vows and also when my family danced with her. It gave me so much joy and happiness.

How is married life especially with you and Angela still living so far apart?

It hasn’t been easy, but with God on our side we are coping.

What is your favorite part about being a husband?

I have more respect from my family and friends.

What do your friends think about you being a married man?

They are still kind of surprised about it, they wonder if this is for real (laughs). I’m a married man! (laughs)

You and Angela previously talked about her daughter being a surrogate for your child, are you two still hoping to have a baby?

You’ll have to wait and see.

What do you think about your wife’s weight loss surgery? She looks great but I saw that Angela said initially you weren’t pleased?

I wasn’t pleased with it at first, which you”ll see play out on the show.

Interestingly enough, although Michael seems happy in his marriage and “coping with God” to weather the storm, Angela recently told Entertainment Tonight that at one point she considered pulling the plug on their matrimony.

“I was definitely talking to the lawyer,” she says when asked if she’s ever contemplated divorce. I said, ‘I’m not gonna put up with this. If I put up with this with him all the way over there, what’s it gonna be like here?'”

Angela described their first year of marriage as “hell,” and said viewers will see that on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

“But at one point I was telling Michael, ‘Somehow you changed since we got married and we’re not even living together, yet. Like, don’t take that for granted because there’s always a damn divorce court around the corner,'” she says she told him at one point. “I mean, we went to hell. We literally went to hell and it was bad, and you’ll see that.”

LORD. Looks like there's still trouble ahead for these two. We for one, are SHOCKED.





90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 premieres April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and will stream on Discovery+.