Blueface is speaking out after fans raised some concerns over his newly uncovered Blue Girls Club and what goes on behind the scenes.

The Los Angeles native is currently facing some pretty wild accusations involving his Blue Girls Club reality television series, with many equating the things they’ve seen to the likes of a cult. These comparisons started to make their way online over the weekend, which comes after Blueface shared a video of himself telling multiple women to get his name tattooed on their bodies and if they didn’t want to, they would ultimately be forced to leave the house.

Other folks were likening the videos posted online to some of the behavior that was being exposed in the recent R. Kelly documentaries, saying there would be a “Surviving Blueface” special out in a decade or two.

As we’ve previously reported, Blueface’s puzzling reality TV show takes inspiration from the Bad Girls Club, where girls are placed in a swanky mansion and filmed engaging in wild fights and unruly behavior.

Fans can later access the content through OnlyFans where subscribers pay a cool $35.99 a month to watch the Blue Girls slap each other around and do god knows what else.

Because of the speculation surrounding his name and his character, the “Thotiana” rapper took to Twitter to set the record straight. Plus, he doesn’t even know what a cult is, so, that means he can’t be running one…right?

“Wtf is a cult ?” he asked before elaborating further. “For those who are curious my show is a 3 week series I move women in from all over the US fly them out to cali put them under one roof I own 2 homes I don’t stay there I take care of all there financial needs while they are here i promote there brands etc we film all day tune in.”

He continued, writing, “we don’t tolerate any sexual conduct between men and women so the women do tend to grow interest in each other because of this but they are adults at the end of the day it’s only so much I can control so what they do with each other is apart of the show subscribe rn to see more.”

“Season 2 is wrapping up if you are interested in being a contestant on season 3 follow my Instagram,” he concluded, pivoting fully from an explanation about the series to an advertisement for the experiment.

Clearly, he’s not that upset about all of the speculation surrounding his show, because he used it as promotion almost immediately.

The rapper also went on to point out that America’s Next Top Model featured the contestants sleeping in bunk beds, something fans criticized him for after seeing videos from the Blue Girls Club. Unfortunately for Blueface, ANTM has also come under fire recently for the way they treated their contestants in the past, so it might not be the best comparison to bring up.