Blueface has been always been an entrepreneur, even before he got his break in the music business.

He’s admitted to running his own successful Instagram pages, most notably ‘TheFadeRoom,’ where he posted fights he found online. With that, of course, comes advertising money and brand deals–essentially, influencer money. While doing that, he was also a skilled barber in the Los Angeles area, so he’s not new to having multiple hustles.

According to reports from TMZ, his latest hustle lets you live lavish like him in his own mansion.

Here’s the deal … Blueface just put his 3-bedroom mansion in the San Fernando Valley up for rent on Airbnb for a cool $2,500 per night, but there’s a catch. The listing says the host doesn’t allow pets, parties or smoking. Blueface’s pad looks super modern … it’s decked out with a pool, hot tub, indoor fireplace, grand piano, pool table and a basketball hoop. The place says it can easily host 10 people, but remember … no parties!!!

Some fans were excited to see the rapper form an additional stream of income, with one user commenting:

“Can’t nobody say he don’t find a way to make money.”

Other folks on social media weren’t too fond of the idea.

“With all that went on in there, I could never,” wrote @diimpleface in the comments.

Many people will joke that Blueface is going broke and needs the money, but this is standard with most artists in the music business. Buy one house, pay it off, then move, and then rent it out and build a nice real estate portfolio along the way.

However, back in October, the “Thotiana” rapper launched a business venture that had some fans questioning if his rap career was coming to an end.

Blueface turned his million-dollar mansion that’s now up for rent into a set for his Blue Girls Club show where he films girls fighting and engaging in crazy behavior with one another.

The content is later distributed through OnlyFans and oddly enough, it’s proving to be successful for the Los Angeles native. His subscribers pay $35.99 per month just to watch the Blue Girls slap each other around and do god knows what else.

You can take a look at the mansion more in-depth in the video down below.

What do YOU think about the rapper’s latest business venture? Would you stay in his swanky mansion for one night?