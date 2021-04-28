Bossip Video

More details are surfacing surrounding a reality star’s divorce. As previously reported Falynn Guobadia of The Real Housewives of Atlanta and her husband Simon Guobadia made headlines when they announced that they were splitting after two years of marriage.

“After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” wrote Falynn on her InstaStory. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This musical decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this difficult time period.”

Now more details about the split are surfacing.

According to RadarOnline who cited official divorce docs, Simon filed for divorce in February 2021 and Falynn is asking for her estranged husband to pay her legal fees.

The site notes that in the docs, Simon asked the court to “grant him a divorce immediately” and said that he and his wife are currently separated. The businessman said the marriage was “irretrievably broken” and asked the court to enforce the prenuptial agreement they signed two days before their wedding.

“There should be a division of the assets and debts between the parties as set forth in, and consistent with, the Prenuptial Agreement.” In his petition, Simon is requesting he be awarded his separate, non-marital property. He appears to fear Falynn may sell off their assets before the divorce is final. He is pleading with the court to order his estranged wife to not sell off or transfer any property.

Falynn responded to Simons’ divorce petition and denied his claim they were living in a state of separation. Still, according to the docs obtained by Radar, the reality star admits their marriage isn’t working and isn’t against the divorce moving forward. RadarOnline reports that

“Falynn had no issue with the prenuptial agreement being enforced as part of their divorce. She hit her soon-to-be ex-husband with a counterclaim. She wants the court to award her attorney fees for having to respond to Simon’s divorce. The case has yet to be finalized.” The divorce details come after Simon went Live on Instagram and hinted that his wife was unfaithful in their union. After telling his followers that they broke up in January clearly before his official filing, he added; “You guys just want something very salacious,” he said on Instagram Live before adding, “How was [the] infidelity exposed? Just understand that I’m very good at what I do when I need to find something out.” The ATL businessman then went off on a tangent about energy and vibrations and how they affect relationships.

“In order for you to have a healthy relationship you have to be emotionally on the same level. You have to vibrate on the same level, spiritually and all of that. When one person is up here and the other person is doing this — vibrating down — you can either go down with them or continue to resist and vibrate up. And eventually, something’s gonna give and say ‘Okay I want to continue to vibrate [high] because when I do these things good things happen to me. But when I go do these [bad] things over there [whether] it’s to cheat or do drugs or do any kind of thing that is harmful to your spirit or body, there are consequences for it.’”

Interestingly enough, Simon defended his estranged wife against claims that she “fumbled the bag” by allegedly stepping out on him.

“No, she’s a good catch,” said Simon. “She’s got plenty of money.”

Falynn previously noted in a back and forth with LaToya Ali that she owns a petroleum logistics company that she ” started before the age of 30,” is a real estate investor, and paints abstract art. She should be just fine moving forward as a single woman.

What do YOU think about the latest Falynn Guobadia divorce update?