A #FloridaMan and his three sons are facing federal charges for allegedly selling bleach as a COVID-19 cure and profiting over $1 million in sales.

Since the Coronavirus pandemic derailed our lives, we’ve seen people deny it is real, people refusing to wear masks, and now, people refusing to get the vaccine. Often while everyone focuses on those who are rebelling against common sense, we forgot those who overdo it when it comes to believing science.

Everyone has had at least one person in their family who refuses to see anyone until the pandemic is over. Some people, especially those who are high risk, literally haven’t been around family or friends in over a year just to make sure they don’t put their life in harm’s way.

Of course, when people are afraid, there will always be people trying to profit off their fear and precautions. According to Wesh2, a #FlordiaMan and his three sons are facing federal charges for selling bleach marketed as the COVID-19 miracle cure.

A Florida man and his three sons have been indicted on federal charges alleging they sold tens of thousands of bottles of bleach that were marketed as a “miracle cure” for COVID-19. Federal prosecutors said the men were fraudulently marketing and selling “Miracle Mineral Solution,” a toxic industrial bleach, as a cure for COVID-19, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, autism, malaria, hepatitis, Parkinson’s disease, herpes, HIV/AIDS and other serious medical conditions. Investigators said the Grenons were manufacturing Miracle Mineral Solution in a shed in Jonathan Grenon’s backyard in Bradenton.

Mark Grenon, Jonathan Grenon, Jordan Grenon, and Joseph Grenon let greed get the best of them and didn’t stop in Florida or even with COVID-19. The fake product was sold nationwide and the marketing ended up switching to it being able to cure anything. With tens of thousands of bottles sold, imagine that many people drinking bleach, then think how many got gravely sick. Florida man strikes again, but this time, he may be in jail for longer than he imagined.