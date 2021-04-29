Bossip Video

46-year-old rapper Layzie Bone of the legendary rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony has a lot to celebrate recently after getting his dream cosmetic makeover. The rapper has a new set of beautiful, white teeth.

Layzie Bone shared his transformation with fans on IG along with a heartfelt message, revealing the deep insecurities about his smile he held to himself for years.

I went from this smile and having a ton of insecurities which none of you onlookers would have never knew about me. I am learning to love myself more than I ever have. To take care of myself better than I ever have. My fight has always been for equality amongst my peers and humankind in general. I am humbled and feel extremely blessed to share this moment.

The rapper continued:

Thank you @clearchoicedental thank everybody that has supported me and what I stand for. Now keep the camera rolling because this half of my life is a movie that I intend on getting the Oscar for.

In a refreshing way, Layzie kept the gap in the middle of his teeth despite “fixing” the rest of his smile. You can swipe on his post to see the results on video.

Good for him! Are you feeling Lauzie Bone’s new look?