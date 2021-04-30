Bossip Video

Dopest promo campaign of 2021

In one of the coolest promo flexes we’ve ever seen, Amazon Prime Video delivered more than 100 themed packages via aerial and ground drones to friends and family of Michael B. Jordan who stars in explosive Action Thriller “Without Remorse” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Notable names who received packages and posted on their socials include Pete Wentz, Wesley Snipes, Colin Ford, Caleb McLaughlin, Niles Fitch, Adina Porter, and more.

Renowned marketing agency Team Epiphany partnered with LA-based multi-hyphenate and creative Dr. Romanelli to curate an exclusive 100-piece collection inspired by the film.

Strategic drone drops went out to the key influencers ahead of the film’s premiere tomorrow April 30th. Peep this super cool delivery below:

“Without Remorse” is the origin story of elite Navy SEAL John Clark–one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe–who uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife (Lauren London).

When a squad of Russian soldiers murders his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) purées the assassins at all costs.

Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war.

Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.

Tom Clancy’s “Without Remorse” starring Michael B. Jordan is now available for audiences around the world to stream on Prime Video.