Kings of R&B!

Emerging R&Bae Vedo continues to ascend into stardom with silky smooth vocals and a golden pen that shines on lead single “For Me” (featuring Jacquees) off his upcoming Sophomore album.

The buzzy collab comes just months after his platinum-selling smash “You Got It” dominated the charts as one of 2020’s biggest (and most remixed) R&B records.

Born in Benton Harbor, MI, the talented singer/songwriter recognized this power as a kid in a musical family. His father played saxophone in a band, big brother sang gospel and grandma played bass. At the same time, he became obsessed with The Temptations, watching the classic biopic “at least 2,000 times.”

One Sunday, he was surprised with the opportunity to sing in church, sealing his fate forever. “I decided this what I need to be doing,” he recalls. “I wasn’t going to stop from then on.”

Throughout high school, he uploaded covers of Chris Brown, Whitney Houston, Hall & Oates and Adele to YouTube. With Usher in his corner, Vedo landed in the Top 12 during Season 4 of the “The Voice.”

In 2015, he dropped his solo debut “93” featuring fan favorite “4 Walls,” which racked up 19.9 million Spotify streams. A few years later, he was deep in his songwriting bag and co-wrote “Freaky Friday” for Lil Dicky while collabing with K-Pop sensation EXO, Lay (EXO), NCT 127 and Shinee in addition to contributing to Chris Brown’s double-platinum albums “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” and “Indigo.”

Last year, he leveled-up with smash hit “You Got It” that blew up on TikTok before evolving into an industry obsession with Ty Dolla $ign, Money Man, Young Dolph and rising sensation Yung Bleu on viral remixes.

“My music is finally coming across the way I intended it to,” he said. “I stayed down and kept doing what I do. I have traveled around the world, met a lot of people, and gone through what I did growing up. I can relate to anyone in some fashion. I named the project ‘For You,’ because I wanted you to literally feel like the album is actually for you when you hear it.”

Stream “For Me” here and follow Vedo’s journey to stardom here.