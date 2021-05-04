ANOTHER ONE

Our fave human megaphone DJ Khaled is back at it again with the viral shenanigans–this time, standing up dramatically while sipping wine in a randomly meme-d moment from his fun-filled life.

His latest in a string of viral memes started heating up as he promoted his 12th full-length album “Khaled Khaled” featuring Cardi B, Lil Baby, H.E.R., Jay Z, Nas, and literally anyone else he could fit on the album.

Upon going live, it vaulted into the Top 5 on the iTunes Overall Top Albums Chart and #1 on the Hip-Hop/Rap Chart while trending worldwide.

The morning of the release, he dropped the highly-anticipated video for his new single “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy & Harmonies by the Hive.

In their latest reunion, JAY-Z and Nas lock into a lyrical crossfire of historic “Song Cry” before James Fauntleroy drops a melodic and unforgettable hook.

The star-studded album boasts soon-to-be fan favorites “Just Be” [feat. Justin Timberlake], “We Going Crazy” [feat. H.E.R. & Migos], “I Did It” [feat. Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby], and “Let It Go” [feat. Justin Bieber & 21 Savage], among others.

The “We The Best” music mogul gushed about the release of the album writing on Instagram:

“#FANLUV #KHALEDKHALED IS #1 on @applemusic and #1 on @spotify !! Y’all know 9 videos in the can 👀👀 the way y’all showing out I might need to let 4 clip or more go STAY TUNED!! BUT STAY READY! KHALED KHALED ALBUM AVAILABLE ON ALL PLATFORMS SWIPE TO SEE WHAT YOU DID !!!!!!!!”

Have you listened to the “Khaled Khaled?” If so, what’s your review? Tell us down below and peep the funniest new Khaled memes on the flip.