Bossip Video

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Jennifer Lopez called it quits with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and she’s already making headlines with another love interest.

J.Lo and her ex, Ben Affleck–who were engaged for two years before splitting back in 2004–were spotted spending time together at her Los Angeles home on Friday, April 30. With Lopez seemingly running back to her ex for a secret rendezvous 17 years later, just a couple of weeks after breaking off another engagement, fans are eager to find out what’s really going on here.

While the pair wasn’t actually photographed together, t he former flames were seen hanging out at Lopez’s home in Los Angeles on Friday, as evidenced by new photos of Affleck leaving her property in a white Escalade SUV. In other photos from the same day, J.Lo is seen sitting in the same car.