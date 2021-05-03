It’s only been a couple of weeks since Jennifer Lopez called it quits with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and she’s already making headlines with another love interest.
J.Lo and her ex, Ben Affleck–who were engaged for two years before splitting back in 2004–were spotted spending time together at her Los Angeles home on Friday, April 30. With Lopez seemingly running back to her ex for a secret rendezvous 17 years later, just a couple of weeks after breaking off another engagement, fans are eager to find out what’s really going on here.
“They have spent time together in L.A. over the past week,” a source told PEOPLE of the pair, who were previously in a relationship from 2002 to 2004. “They have a lot of love for each other. They have always admired each other.”
Despite going their separate ways almost two decades ago, a source close to the stars claims the two have remained friendly over the years, insisting this particular post-break-up meeting is nothing new.
“They are friends,” another source told PEOPLE on Friday. “They have always been friends and they have seen each other through the years.”
While this meetup seems a little out of left field, the people in Affleck’s life are all here for a positive change–even his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
“Jen isn’t bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad. They’ve been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids’ happiness is Jen’s main priority.”
