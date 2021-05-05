Bossip Video

This news cycle is far from the first time Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating, but he’s still doing everything in his power to protect his reputation (might be a little late for that, buddy.)

The Boston Celtics baller has hired a legal team in an effort to shoot down the latest batch of cheating allegations from Sydney Chase, an Instagram model whom he calls a liar and is threatening to sue if she continues talking to the media.