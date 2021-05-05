This news cycle is far from the first time Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating, but he’s still doing everything in his power to protect his reputation (might be a little late for that, buddy.)
Source: Adam Glanzman / Getty
The Boston Celtics baller has hired a legal team in an effort to shoot down the latest batch of cheating allegations from Sydney Chase, an Instagram model whom he calls a liar and is threatening to sue if she continues talking to the media.
According to TMZ, Thompson had his attorney, Marty Singer, send Chase a cease and desist letter following her recent claims that she’s had sex with Tristan since he and Khloé Kardashian rekindled their on-again, off-again romance.In the letter, Singer calls her allegations “malicious defamatory fabrications,” going on to say, “Mr. Thompson had no relationship with you whatsoever and he never sent you any such texts.” Singer goes on to accuse Chase of making up quotes from Tristan and having no proof to back up her claims, asserting, “It is obvious that you are a liar.” The letter concludes by saying if Chase doesn’t stop “defaming” Thompson in the media or online, “you do so at your peril since you may find yourself in court attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”Following reports about this letter being sent, Chase took to Instagram once again to claim she didn’t receive any legal warnings.”I have not received a cease & desist from anyone,” she wrote on her stories. “The articles are giving false information. Let this be a lesson to anyone to not let anyone no matter the money or fame they have, to shut you down or tarnish your name.”
Don’t let people tarnish your name, eh? Interesting principal there, Sydney.
Despite Chase’s claim that she didn’t receive the legal notice sent by Tristan’s team, a source connected to the situation showed TMZ evidence an email that was sent Friday to an account that they believed was used by Chase. An additional email was sent to another one of Sydney’s alleged accounts on Tuesday.
She’s also been posting about just how many impressions her social media pages are getting since this whole controversy, so don’t expect the IG model to stop talking about her alleged affair any time soon.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.