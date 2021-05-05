Bossip Video

Tessica Brown is sharing the results of a mommy makeover done at the hands of the doctor who fully freed her scalp and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

Tessica who went super-viral with that Gorilla Glue gaffe is a guest on The Doctors this week and she’s proudly revealing her snatched waist, new breast implants, and corrected “turkey neck” after undergoing a mommy makeover. The Lousiana native enlisted Dr. Michael Obeng for her surgical procedures and also enlisted a second doctor to inject fillers into her face.

“Obviously my breasts [were done],” said Tessica on The Doctors. “Liposuction, I had this turkey thing going right here, she didn’t cut it off she used some kind of liquid facelift and she pushed it in and pushed my chin back until the turkey neck things was gone.”

Tessica also addressed negative comments she received after going viral. When the news of Tessica’s mishap broke several people alleged that she glued her scalp shut with the polyurethane adhesive for “clout” and the daycare owner told The Doctors about an incident when someone sent her disturbing artwork.

“I even received a letter to my house and when I opened it was a bunch of different artwork and one of the art pieces was somebody, he had a head cut off in his hand and said ‘Cut your head off'”,” said Tessica.

Now, however, Tessica says things have gotten much better and she maintains her happiness by staying away from comments on social media.

Tessica’s plastic surgery presumably all went down before she found out that she’s expecting her first child with her fiancé Dewitt Madison, her sixth total. Congrats, Tessica!