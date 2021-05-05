Bossip Video

Bresha Webb is the latest digital cover star for our sister site, HelloBeautiful.

Webb is a lover of all things fashion and beauty, making her the perfect HelloBeautiful cover star. This also lines up perfectly with her latest venture, Run The World, and comedy series that brings viewers the best of both worlds: fashion and friendship.

In this interview, the Baltimore-born beauty talks about her early exposure to fashion in the Black church, her favorite beauty techniques, and how important sisterhood is to her.

On her first love, fashion:

“I was raised in the church. So Easter Sunday and women’s day was a big thing. You know, Ebony, Fashion Fair, all of that.” The “women in the church” who dressed in their Sunday’s best for weekly service set the precedent for Bresha’s versatile style. “They know how to improvise with what they have and make it fashion,” she added.

She also discusses Run The World, her new show that depicts the realities of Black women’s relationships we usually only hear about in podcasts and Facebook threads.

“This show reminds me a lot of my friendships and my sisterhood and my tribe of friends. We have good days. We have bad days. We see each other through and we hold each other up and I feel like that is the difference between our show and a lot of other shows, the sisterhood. A part of this show is reflected in my life and I can see it in other people’s lives as well. Friendship is fleeting. Sisterhood is forever.”

And even though she doesn’t have the biggest assets in the world, Bresha really loves her curves–especially her booty.