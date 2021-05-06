Bossip Video

An ALLBLK network star is releasing new music.

If you’ve been tuning in to “Notorious Queens”, ALLBLK network’s reality series that features some of the most talked-about women from reality tv and the streets, then the lovely La’Britney should be a familiar face.

The former “Love & Hip Hop” star/singer/mom is featured on the show alongside Stormey Ramdhan, Tonesa “Toni” Welch, and Mehgan James, and she and the other ladies have been open and honest about healing from brutal past relationships while connecting as a sisterhood.

In addition to being a “Notorious Queen”, La’Britney’s focused on being a notorious singer and rolling out a new single titled “Ducked Off” produced by DJ Camper and co-written by Price.

On it, the Detroit native is crooning about possibly cutting ties with a stingy lover who’s falling short of giving love and affection.

“You want me, gotta show me something, something that won’t make me give up on us,” sings La’Britney.

Speaking on the single La’Britney said she was inspired by her real-life need to prioritize herself.

“I had to ‘Duck Off’ and put myself at the top of my to-do list, so that the rest could fall into place,” the songstress told BOSSIP via a statement.

On tonight’s “Notorious Queens” finale airing at 9 p.m. on ALLBLK the ladies will attend La’Britney’s single release party…

but luckily for you, you don’t have to wait to hear the singer’s new single.

Take an exclusive listen to “Ducked Off” below.