Bossip Video

Michael B. Jordan may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood right now, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have his fair share of bad auditions.

During a recent appearance on the Just for Variety podcast, the Without Remorse star remembered bombing his audition for J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He went on to explain that he couldn’t connect with the script, and because of that, he ended up giving one of his worse auditions to date.

“I think that was probably my worst audition to date,” he revealed. “I think it was I couldn’t wrap my brain around some of the sides because you know when you’re reading for these high-level projects, there’s never really any specificity in the sides. Everything’s like super vague; everything is in secret. Reading through, I just couldn’t connect it. I definitely bombed that one for sure.”

According to reports from Indiewire, Tom Holland has a similar story, also bombing his audition for John Boyega’s character, Finn.

“I was like four or five auditions in, and I think I was auditioning for John Boyega’s role,” Holland told Backstage Magazine last year. “I remember doing this scene with this lady, bless her, and she was just a drone. So I was doing all of this, like, ‘We gotta get back to the ship!’ And she was going, ‘Bleep, bloop bloop, bleep bloop.’ I just couldn’t stop laughing. I found it so funny. And I felt really bad, because she was trying really hard to be a convincing android or drone or whatever they’re called. Yeah, I obviously didn’t get the part. That wasn’t my best moment.”

Obviously, neither Jordan nor Holland got the role–but they’re still doing preeeeetty good, regardless.