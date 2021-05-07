Bossip Video

“Frack” might not be officially back on Real Housewives Of Atlanta, but a recent appearance is giving fans hope.

Phaedra Parks made a triumphant return to Bravo Thursday as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:” Bravo Blasts from the Past: Real Housewives” special. Phaedra was joined by fellow former Housewives/fan faves Jacqueline Laurita, Gretchen Rossi, Jill Zarin, Adriana de Moura, and Taylor Armstrong.

During the show, Phaedra and the other ladies looked back on their Bravo days and shared life updates. At one point during the show, Phaedra was one of the housewives who said they’d consider returning to the franchise although she was seemingly on the fence about it.





Play



She also weighed in on Bolo The Entertainer’s HIGHLY TALKED ABOUT appearance on #RHOA and confirmed that she actually had him make an appearance on Housewives back in the day.

If you can remember, back in season 4, Phaedra brought male dancer Redickulous to Kandi’s 35th birthday party—but she also apparently brought Bolo to an event at Kandi’s boutique TAGS.

“I brought Bolo to the Housewives at the TAG event when I made Kandi a cake, I bought him as well,” said Phaedra.

#WWHL then rolled a clip of Bolo and a gang of other oiled-up and shirtless men “catering” to the needs of Phaedra, Kandi, and Sheree.

Speaking of Kandi, Phaedra also told Andy that she’s open to reconciling with her ex-bestie who ended their friendship over Phaedra “repeating” allegations that Kandi and Todd wanted to drug Porsha Williams to take advantage of her in their “sex dungeon.”

Kandi previously said that she would never reconcile with Phaedra and reportedly said that she would leave #RHOA if Phaedra ever returned.

According to Phaedra however, “never say never” when it comes to them making amends.

“We are both two very strong, powerful Black women as a mom I teach my kids that they can resolve anything so I would never say never.”

Can “Jesus Fix It” and cause a Kandi/Phaedra reconciliation?

Even if they don’t make amends, a Phaedra Parks return could be EXACTLY what #RHOA season 14 needs.

See more of Phaedra Parks’ #WWHL appearance below.