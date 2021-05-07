Bossip Video

Tori Brixx is putting her baby’s daddy Rich The Kid on full blast AGAIN! The IG baddie recently shared a video of the rapper tonguing down another popular model, Raven Tracy, who might actually be engaged to Ian Connor.

The video first surfaced on Tori’s account in her Instagram stories but was quickly deleted according to blog OnSite who caught the snap before it disappeared forever.

“A post and delete from Tori Brixx showing the father of her child Rich The Kid boo’d up with an Ig model by the name of Raven Tracy.”

It’s unknown if Tori posted the snap facetiously because she and Rich still have something going but a few months ago, things seemed to be a wrap for them after she blasted a video of him seemingly hanging out with rapper Dream Doll in Mexico. In response to Tori’s petty posting, Rich declared he was a single man.

If Rich The Kid isn’t technically cheating, Raven might actually be says her followers. The model was last known to have been engaged to disgraced fashion stylist Ian Conner who revealed he popped the question to the model back in 2019.

Ian has yet to comment or remove posts from his Instagram account featuring his rumored fiance Raven Tracy from his Instagram account. He shared a video of his lady last in February for Valentine’s Day. If they are still together, maybe he’s still asleep on the west coast and hasn’t seen her tonguing down Rich yet?

Tori Brixx hasn’t said a word on the situation after her messy post and delete. How do YOU rate her level of petty?

UPDATE — Raven Tracy has responded and seemingly confirmed that is her in Rich in the video french kissing and reveals she is “single.”