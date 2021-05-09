Bossip Video

Another day, another shade trade between two women linked to a diamond forehead encrusted emcee.

Things got extra messy this weekend between Lil Uzi’s ex and the rapper’s new girlfriend.

Brittany Byrd who dated the rapper back in 2017 was one of several people who reacted to a leaked photo of the rapper booed up with his City Girls girlfriend JT on the cover of Arena Homme+ magazine.

After seeing the photo, Brittany seemingly implied that Uzi’s boxer briefs were stuffed with socks and she cackled about it in her tweets.

JT clearly caught the shade and she fired back.

JT was none too pleased by Brittany’s sock emoji messiness and she called her out for being “obsessed.”

“Those photos were leaks! But it’s cool,” said JT. “All jokes aside for someone who left someone the obsession is real, move on…be happy live your life!”

She then continued her rant noting that her relationship is “just a PLUS” in her life and at one point called Brittany a Bozo while alleging that the museum owner’s subliminally shaded her multiple times.

“Stupid a** bandaid ok [sic] your neck attention seeking a** BOZO big foot one size fit Uzi a** b***!” wrote JT.

Brittany then responded in a video on her InstaStory alleging that she saw Uzi physically abuse JT and likened it to a Floyd Mayweather boxing fight.

“Never give your whole life to a man, never let a man use you to attack another woman,” said Byrd. “I’m too much of a womanist, I am too much of a feminist to ever allow myself to hate you. You can call me homeless but I saw you get three pieced like a person in a Mayweather fight, asking for a hotel room in a safe environment. It didn’t make me feel good to see that. You can call me anything but a child of God but I never wanna see a woman get beat.”

M E S S Y.

JT then fired back, AGAIN, and called Brittany a liar.

“When was this??? @byrdmuseum. LIAR!!!! you really sitting here lying, when you saw this? You would’ve been said this when you put those messages out, b*** took a day to come up with that video! Trying to start a campaign to promote that shop!”

The shade has since ceased (for now), but not before Brittany posted a domestic abuse hotline number in her InstaStory and JT posted a number to help the homeless in hers.

All this………over Uzi?????

What do YOU think about JT and Brittany Byrd’s shade fest???