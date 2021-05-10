Bossip Video

Sabrina Parr had friends and followers worried for her over the weekend after she shared some scary, personal news about her child. The ex-fiancee of Lamar Odom alleged her daughter, 9, ran away from home while she was out of town and she shared with her followers that it’s crucial to get her child away from her father’s care permanently.

On a live stream video Saturday night, the mother-of-two claimed that her 9-year-old daughter was allegedly seen walking down the street with a suitcase while she was supposed to be under the care of her father. According to Sabrina, she received a phone call saying that her daughter was thankfully found by a friend on the road, and the friend immediately took the child to her aunt’s home where she remained safely until Sabrina was able to return home the next day.

Sabrina described the phone call she initially received about the incident.

“Someone says to me ‘your kids are walking down the street with suitcases’. Now could you imagine as a parent, as a mother getting a call about you kids walking down the street. First of all, it wasn’t both of my kids!”

Sabrina continued, getting more visibly upset.

“My son is with his dad,” Parr said on Instagram. “My daughter is also supposed to be with her dad! Why is she walking down the street this time of night with a suitcase?”

Parr said that when she asked her daughter why she left she said “They’re mean to me,” referring to her father and his girlfriend. The upset mom then alleged she’s been trying to revoke her shared custody agreement with her daughter’s dad for “years,” but says the courts have “failed” them. She also alleged this wasn’t the first instance of negligence — stating that he previously refused to take her daughter to the doctor when she was sick while she had an infection in her bloodstream, allegedly.

Some highlights from Sabrina’s alarming live stream have been reshared by The Shade Room below.

Following the scary ordeal, Sabrina updated her Instagram story the next day, showing her reunited with her daughter. The personal trainer even revealed a photo of her and her child at the police station, seemingly filing a report.

So far the father of Sabrina’s daughter, a Cleveland-area man named Marcus Johnson, has not commented on the situation publicly.

Sabrina also let friends and followers know that she was blessed on Mother’s Day regardless of the situation.

“Today was not an ideal Mother’s Day for me but I’m so blessed that my kids are safe, happy and smiling! Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there!”

You can watch all of Sabrina’s claims HERE. Are you surprised by this situation?