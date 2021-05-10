Bossip Video

As the highly-anticipated Verzuz battle between SWV and Xscape finally came to fruition over the weekend, a lot of fans were stuck on Coko Clemons’ demeanor throughout the evening.

During the first part of the battle, which went down on Saturday, May 8, some viewers could sense that the singer appeared irritated. Because of all the comments asking about her attitude, Coko ended up addressing the incident on social media the next day, explaining that a terrible incident took place prior to the event. On Sunday, Clemons revealed that a woman was shot outside of her hotel room as she was preparing to take the stage and perform with her group, SWV.

“Last Night as I am preparing for versus a lady was shot outside my hotel window,” she explained. “To see and hear the four shots, see her laying on the ground and all the blood was unbelievable!!! Thennn…I get to the venue and had a really bad anxiety attack! Literally crying & screaming.“

The SWV star went on to explain that if it weren’t for her son and her friends being there with her, she probably would not have been able to take part in the Verzuz battle at all.

“Yeah y’all saw me looking uncomfortable & irritated during the first half but if it wasn’t for my son @jayyemichael @ynottamiya and @mrljb I probably wouldn’t have been out there at all.”

It’s safe to say that’s a situation that would have left anyone shaken up–but Coko made sure the show still went on, like a real professional.