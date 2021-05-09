Bossip Video

Where my ladies at?!

Whether you were #TeamSWV or #TeamXscape, I’m sure we all can agree that last night’s Verzuz wasn’t a battle, it was a celebration.

In case you missed it, the legendary R&B 90s girl groups went head-to-head in last night’s Mother’s Day Weekend Verzuz Battle and it only made sense to hold the battle in “the Black Mecca”, Atlanta.

DJ Aone and DJ Spinderella formerly of Salt-n-Pepa provided the soundtrack and entertained viewers with a crunk mix followed by a 90s tribute set.

We all know the majority of R&B singers grow up singing in the church so of course, the ladies had to go back to their roots and kick off the battle paying homage to gospel’s vocal sister group The Clark Sisters. Xscape opened with “Is My Living in Vain” and SWV followed up with “Endow Me.” Won’t he do it!

It wasn’t long before the groups gave the people what they came to see, one of those people being Halle Berry1

“Love all of the ladies, thank you for making my weekend beautiful,” the Oscar winner declared in a comment as SWV belted out their tune “Weak.”

The ladies hit us with back-to-back classics like “Who Can I Run To” and “Understanding” by Xscape as well as “When U Cry” and “Right Here (Human Nature)” by SWV.

Not only did the ladies come to entertain but they came to slay as well! Both groups complemented each other in all black with Xscape members in ensembles styled by No IG Jeremy. Kandi wore an Alex Perry Official catsuit, Tiny Harris wore a Shane Justin top, LaTocha wore a look by Rosa Chá and Tamika Scott popped out in a feather top by Akira.

It wouldn’t be a show unless there was an outfit change! SWV gave a more casual look for the second half of the show in logo sweatshirts available on their website.

A-List celebrities, T.I., Jermaine Dupri, and Young Thug came out to support and R&B songstress Deborah Cox even chimed in on social media commenting with several fire flame emojis.

DaBrat and her fiancee Jesseca Dupart were also on hand.

At the end of the battle, the two groups posed for pics together…

and Tiny rode off in a fire-engine red Bentley.

One thing is for sure, these ladies did not disappoint fans and delivered a much-needed show just in time for Mother’s Day!

In case you missed it, check out SWV and Xscape’s Epic Verzuz Battle in the Fite.TV app HERE.