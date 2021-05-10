Bossip Video

Rapper Lil Durk loves him some India Royale, so why all the hate??

That’s what the 26-year-old IG influencer and mother of two is trying to figure out. Apparently, the apple of Durk’s eye was getting negative comments on Mother’s Day and India blasted her haters on Twitter, causing quite the stir! The mom of his daughter wrote:

“Y’all can’t make me mad about being the 6th BM. I knew that when I choose parenthood over planned parenthood. I’m the BM, the obsession, the lover, friend, authorised user on bank cards, and beneficiery. Talk to me nice b*tches.”

India does claim to be Durk’s “6th” baby mother although it’s unclear how many mothers he’s fathered children with. The 28-year-old rapper has only been known to have 6 children with 5 women in the public eye. He fathered his first child with one young woman at the tender age of 17. He then had two children with Nicole Covone, whom he started dating in 2008. They had their first child together, Angelo Banks, in 2011.

After his spilt with Nicole, Durk fathered several other children before meeting India around 2017. They now have a daughter together. India has an older child from a previous relationship.

India’s attitude has fans sounding off on Twitter. Her pride as a 6th baby mama doesn’t sit right with some folks like one Twitter user who wrote:

Listen… India cool but 6th baby momma & all those reasons she gave of why it don’t matter are all the more reason that it does… why won’t he just marry you. Y’all love saying it’s just paper that piece of paper secures all that stuff she was talking about.

Well, some people are on India’s side, and like that she’s bragging about her position. Scroll down to see some of the tweets.

What do YOU think about this?