Bossip Video

Dez Bryant takes to Twitter to question Tim Tebow’s return to the NFL when he hasn’t played a game in over a decade.

Dez Bryant is an NFL veteran who has a pretty solid understanding of how things work in the sport. He spent the first 8 years of his career with one team, the Dallas Cowboys. Then, he was surprisingly released in April of 2018, giving him his first taste of being a free agent. He eventually landed a new home with the New Orleans Saints in November of that same year. Unfortunately, just two days after signing with the Saints, Dez tore his Achilles tendon during team practice, giving him his first experience with an injury. That injury would end up costing his entire season and then some.

He wouldn’t see the football field again until October of 2020 when he signed with the Ravens. Currently, Dez is back without a team in 2021, but still hopeful. We say all that to show you Dez understands how hard it is to get on a team and stay on a team, even when you’re as talented as him.

Yesterday, news broke that Tim Tebow will allegedly sign with the Jaguars after a decade of inactivity. When we say inactivity, we mean to the point we don’t even know if he has been training or has touched a football at all. The news made it’s way to Dez Bryant, who immediately took to Twitter to not bash Tim, but ask questions.

“So Tebow haven’t played an NFL game in damn near a decade and it’s that simple…no hate but you got to be kidding me,” Byrant tweeted.

After all, there are tons of people more talented than Tim who we know are in shape and ready to go (such as Dez himself) and still aren’t getting the type of opportunity Tim is receiving.

Fans and followers of the wide receiver flocked to his comments sharing their two cents on the Tebow news. Some compared Bryant’s snub to that of Colin Kaepernick who has not been picked up by an NFL team since he peacefully protested the national anthem in 2016. One user commented:

“If Tim Tebow is getting a contract, there are literally no more excuses as to why Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2017. None at all. What’s the difference? Can’t seem to put my finger on it…” https://twitter.com/mrplayamade432/status/1391959170140758016

Others expressed that Tim’s former relationship with the Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer may have played a role in the deal. Meyer previously coached Tim at the University of Florida. The pair won a few national championships during their time with the Gators.

Dez engaged in some civil banter with his followers before reiterating that he wasn’t placing blame on Tebow and that he wasn’t hating. He admits if he was Urban Meyer, he would sign Tim as well, but still, Dez clearly knew what he was doing starting this conversation on Twitter. Shortly after, Dez released a statement via his notes app to clear a few things up. You can read the statement below.