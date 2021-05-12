Bossip Video

Netflix & FEELS

Kevin Hart is one of the busiest men in Hollywood who somehow found time to star in Netflix Dramedy “Fatherhood” about a widowed new dad who copes with doubts, fears, heartache and dirty diapers as he sets out to raise his daughter on his own.

Peep the warm and fuzzy trailer below:

Inspired by a true story, the upcoming heart-melter is one of several summer films teased by Netflix in a recent social media campaign.

If you didn’t know, Netflix will be dropping new movies every week this summer starring everyone from Kevin Hart to Christina Milian, Addison Rae, Omari Hardwick, and more.

Star-studded Drama “Monster” starring Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington, Jeffrey Wright, Jennifer Hudson, A$AP Rocky and Nas premiered this past weekend to critical acclaim.

This weekend, Zack Snyder’s Zombie Killer Thriller “Army of the Dead” takes center stage with its star-studded cast that includes Omari Hardwick ripping through the undead with a gigantic buzz saw.

In the action-packed film, Dave Bautista plays a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home–is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours.

Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. They include Maria Cruz (Ana de la Reguera), an ace mechanic and Ward’s old friend; Vanderohe (Omari Hardwick), a zombie-killing machine; Marianne Peters (Tig Notaro), a cynical helicopter pilot; Mikey Guzman (Raúl Castillo), a go-for-broke influencer and Chambers (Samantha Win), his ride-or-die; Martin (Garret Dillahunt), the casino’s head of security; a badass warrior known as the Coyote (Nora Arnezeder) who recruits Burt Cummings (Theo Rossi), a slimy security guard; and a brilliant German safe cracker named Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer).

“Fatherhood” premieres June 18th on Netflix.