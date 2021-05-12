No, Falynn Guobadia is not engaged despite THAT bizarre bowling alley proposal clip, but she does have something to say.

After news broke of Falynn’s estranged hubby Simon Guobadia getting engaged to Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta newbie remained quiet, that is until TMZ broke a story that Porsha and Falynn were “not real friends” and met the day they filmed at Falynn’s pool.

“We’ve spoken to multiple sources who’ve confirmed Porsha and Falynn Guobadia have never been friends, they literally met the day they filmed together on ‘RHOA’ — producers simply told them to act as if they’d known each other.”

The story also noted that Porsha’s baby daddy Dennis and Simon “weren’t friends either” although they’ve been described as business partners and Porsha was “adamant” that Simon’s divorce was finalized before they started dating.

That’s when Falynn weighed in and told TMZ that the divorce is still unfinished.

“Porsha’s claiming Simon and Falynn’s divorce is already finalized. In fact, we’re told Porsha made it very clear to Simon his divorce had to be final before they began their relationship However, Falynn tells us she’s “focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing” — so she has a much different timeline than her ex and Porsha do.”

Falynn then followed up with a statement on her Instagram reiterating that she’s “focused on finalizing her divorce and healing.”

Later, a very odd video surfaced showing Falynn proposing to an “entertainment assistant” in a dank ATL bowling alley. Multiple outlets have confirmed however that the video is from 2016 before Falynn met her businessman ex.

Shade, thy name is Simon isn’t it? Where did that random video come from and what exactly was it supposed to prove????

Speaking of proof, an ATL woman is showing “proof” that despite Porsha being “madly in love” with Simon, she was JUST seeing him in April.

