WHAT IS DIS, HONEY?!?! *NeNe Leakes voice*

A certain housewife is confirming that she went from sampling poolside hookah to sampling someone’s husband within weeks of an announced split—and everyone’s CONFUSED.

Porsha Williams is currently trending on social media and catching Spirit of Delilah shade after she confirmed that she’s “in love” and “ready to spend her life with” a very familiar face after just ONE MONTH of dating. As previously reported #RHOA fans were shocked to see Porsha posing for a picture with Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of Real Housewives newbie Falynn Guobadia.

On Mother’s Day, Porsha posted photos of herself alongside her ex-fiance/baby’s father Dennis McKinley and Simon that she captioned;

“Happy Mother’s Day to me and all the other mothers out there ! 🎉 What a wonderful day!!”

Notice the ring on Porsha’s left hand and the hand placement???

Following that, she addressed speculation that she was seeing the businessman on Dish Nation. Instead of confirming or denying that they were indeed together, Porsha said she had a “new love” that she would confirm soon.

“I will say this, I am happy, I am in love with my new love and I’m excited about it,” said Porsha. “God is good, my family is amazing—they support me. I will dish on it a little later.”

Then, the big reveal came in the form of a coupled pic of Porsha and Simon together on a boat ride.

In the caption, Porsha confirmed that she and Simon have only been dating for one month but they’re already “crazy in love.” She also noted that she had nothing to do with him filing for divorce earlier this year.

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” wrote Porsha. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.

For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.

Porsha also addressed the elephant in the room, Falynn Guobadia, and said that they “are not friends.” Porsha also praised her ex Dennis for agreeing to co-parent their daughter PJ alongside Simon.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.

Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!

It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P



“The rest of our lives together”, huh? That line seemingly confirmed that Porsha and Simon are engaged but if it wasn’t clear, Simon made a post himself.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM,” wrote Simon on Instagram. “You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one. Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. […] I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked…she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated 🙏🏾 #lovewins”

As previously reported Falynn unfollowed Porsha yesterday after social media chatter surfaced about her possibly seeing Simon.

What do YOU think about Porsha Williams being ENGAGED to Falynn’s ex??? Is this [yet another] #RHOA girl-code breaking scandal??? Kenya Moore seems to think so.

Weigh-in, Bravo fans!