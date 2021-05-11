Bossip Video

Candice and Luvell might be faking their high-profile relationship, but there’s a REAL scandal surfacing and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive look.

On the latest episode of ALLBLK’s “Stuck With You” season 2, Candace (Tammy Townsend) and Luvell (Timon Kyle Durrett) are continuing their “facade” but someone’s got a secret.

If you’ve been tuning in then you know there’s a new celebrity couple on the scene threatening to take their throne, diminish their brand, and rob them of a career-defining opportunity. With that in mind, the two are going even further to project a “fake ” loving image—but is it truly “fake” or something more?

Despite all that “faking”, Luvell gets a very REAL surprise when Canadice asks him to “check her phone” and he sees an interesting text. You can literally see the color drain from his face as Luvell realizes what this means…

Stuck With You Season 2 cast includes: Tammy Townsend (“Love is,” “K.C. Undercover”) as Candace, Timon Kyle Durrett (“Queen Sugar,” “Single Ladies”) as Luvell, Tiffany Black (“P-Valley,” “When Love Kills: The Felicia Blakely Story”) as Tisha, D. Woods (Former Danity Kane member and R&B artist) as Mora; along with a special guest appearance by Vivica A. Fox (“Empire”) as Terry and supporting cast, AJ Johnson (“House Party”) as Stephanie, Kenny Latimore (R&B Singer) as Kenny, Cindy Heron-Braggs (En Vogue) as Deborah, Jennifer Freeman (“My Wife & Kids,” “You Got Served”) as Francis and more.





About ALLBLK

ALLBLK is an invitation to a world of streaming entertainment that is inclusively, but unapologetically – Black. Featuring a diverse lineup of content that spans across genres and generations, the ALLBLK library includes exclusive original series such as Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy, A House Divided, and Double Cross; must-see independent films, nostalgic Black cinema, popular network TV, lively stage plays, and so much more. ALLBLK is available everywhere streaming services are found – iOS, Android, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV and Apple TV Channels, Roku and Roku Channels, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Charter and more. ALLBLK content can also be found on Wetv+. At http://www.ALLBLK.tv, ALLBLK offers a free 7-day trial and thereafter is just $4.99/month or $49.99/year. Keep up with ALLBLK on Facebook at Facebook.com/WatchALLBLK and Twitter/Instagram @WatchALLBLK.