Bossip Video

Rick Ross’ massive estate in Georgia was the scene for a wild event last night.

According to reports from TMZ, local law enforcement began surrounding the property on Tuesday evening, after the Clayton County Sheriff’s office received a call about a man with a gun. That’s when officers pursued the suspect in a vehicle, which he ultimately crashed outside of the Maybach Music Group boss’ home. The suspect who was allegedly armed, fled on foot before he was ultimately apprehended by officers.

Law enforcement sources have told the publication that authorities have yet to recover a firearm and continue to search around the rapper’s property for the alleged gun. As of now, the suspect has not been identified and it is unclear if anyone was harmed before, during, or after the car chase.

There’s also no word on whether or not Rick Ross was at home when the crash occurred. It seems like he’s going fine–his most recent Instagram post, a promo for sparklingly wine purveyor Luc Belaire, was shared after the incident–but a car chase ending at your house has to be stressful, regardless.

Plus, this is all in addition to the fact that Rozay is reportedly going through some things with his MMG signee Meek Mill, who allegedly denied him entry to his birthday party over the weekend. The man’s had a rough week.

However, there’s always a silver lining right?

Yahoo News reported that Ross’ massive estate sprawls across 235 acres in Fayetteville, Georgia. Oddly enough the rapper’s 45,000 square foot home was featured in Coming 2 America. The Maybach Music mogul said that a group of producers and directors approached him earlier in the year to use his home for different film projects.

“It’s not free to come check out the estates. Twenty people are wanting to see it today, every day,” he explained at the time. “So what we do is, we charge people to come look at it … Welcome to the promised land.”

Smart money move! We hope everything turns out well for Ricky Rozay.