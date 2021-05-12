Bossip Video

Queen of SANG&B!

We STAN R&B Goddess Jazmine Sullivan who’s bringing her soul-smoldering vocals to the 2021 Urban One Honors as a performer along with Da Brat, Le’Andria Johnson, Avery Sunshine, and the all-female house band Kim Burse & the KB Players.

This year’s Honors celebrates the exemplary accomplishments of Black women in business, media, health and politics making impactful change within our community.

“I am thrilled to pay homage to the sheroes whose lives depict black excellence, leadership and service. It is also quite humbling to recognize my mother, Helen Jones Woods, and the young musicians who were a part of the International Sweethearts of Rhythm, among this year’s honorees,” said Cathy Hughes, Chairwoman, Urban One Inc. Urban One Honors was created as an extension of our 40-year mission of service. We remain committed to creating programming that fulfills that mission and presents the best of who we are.”

As previously reported, the magically melanated tribute event premieres this Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9 p.m. ET/8C. In addition to airing on TV One, it will also be simulcast for the first time on TV One’s sister network CLEO TV.

Hosted by Erica Campbell and Roland Martin, this year’s theme is ‘Women Leading the Change’ that will surely be elevated by songstress Sullivan who recently earned her very first #1 record (“Pick Up Your Feelings”) on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart.

Earlier this year, she dropped her highly anticipated EP “Heaux Tales” (featuring Ari Lennox, Anderson .Paak and H.E.R.) that delivered everything we wanted and needed musically during stressfully uncertain times.

Fueled by strong singles (“Lost One”/”Pick Up Your Feelings”) and perfectly placed features, the long-awaited 14-song project showcased the otherworldly talent who we can’t wait to see perform on Sunday.

What’s your fave Jazmine Sullivan moment? Tell us down below and hit the flip for the future legend’s most unforgettable performances.