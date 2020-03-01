Seriously Disturbing: LA County Deputy Caught Showing Woman Photos Of The Kobe Bryant Crash Site To ‘Impress’ Her

The Los Angeles Times reported earlier this weekend that members of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department had allegedly leaked photos of the helicopter crash site that took the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 others. TMZ went on to obtain more information on the situation, citing a source who said “multiple L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies who responded to the crash scene took photos that included remains.”

The worst part of it all, though, is that one of the deputies reportedly used these photos in a disturbing attempt to impress a woman.

According to reports from TMZ, one of the deputies took these graphic pictures and went to a bar with a source alleging that “he tried to impress a girl by showing her the photos.” That’s when a bartender overheard the conversation and filed an online complaint to the sheriff’s department.

These photos have also reportedly been passed around by first responders to the crash. What’s even worse is the fact that sources followed up with the publication, saying that anyone who had photos was encouraged to come into the department and delete, no questions asked and no punishment necessary. This was clearly an attempt to get rid of the damning evidence on the low–so it was only when the L.A. Times came around asking about this scandal that the department actually launched a formal inquiry.