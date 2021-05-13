Bossip Video

An Alabama woman was found guilty this week on two counts of armed robbery after holding up a Mississippi bank two years ago — a crime she allegedly committed to help finance her plastic surgery.

The alleged serial bank robber known as “Iconic Facce” was arrested originally in Texas back in April 2019. She was reportedly stopped by police at George Bush International Airport in Houston on her way back from Mexico after a fresh round of surgery, according to The Telegraph. Prosecutors originally argued that Facce, a transgender woman who was born Jimmy Maurice Lewis II, planned to rob banks to finance her sexual reassignment surgery, according to AL.com.

Facce’s case was originally slated for trial on June 28, 2021, but the bold thief requested to plead guilty beforehand. This wasn’t her first bank robbery either, according to the reports.

Under her birth name of Jimmy Maurice Lewis II, Facce was found guilty at age 26 of another robbery on January 20, 2009, in the US District Court for the Northern District of Alabama, AL.com reported. Facce was sentenced and served 51 months in federal prison in that case, in which she reportedly demanded a teller give her at least $20,000.

Back in 2007, the infamous Facce went on a string of robberies across Alabama, Georgia, Texas, and Missippi. Reports say on one occasion, Facce made off with more than $9,000 in cash after robbing the Alabama Credit Union in Decatur. Facce was arrested and later sentenced to four years in prison. Coincidently, the busy thief was out on bond at the time for a previous robbery.

